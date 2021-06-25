WATCH: Driver arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on chase in east Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man in now in custody after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle in east Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 5:18 p.m. Friday, when a deputy observed a stolen vehicle near IH-35 south and Southwest Military and notified dispatch, according to the BCSO.

The deputy waited for another unit to arrive to assist before initiating a traffic stop on the man in the vehicle, near IH-37 South at SE Loop 410, officials said.

That’s when the man drove off and led deputies on a chase.

Eventually, the driver pulled onto a dirt road, and then went into a field behind a subdivision off of Walzem Road around 5:50 p.m. The man then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies followed close behind before they were able to catch up and make an arrest.

The man is charged with theft of a vehicle and evading arrest, according to the BCSO. Additional charges are possible, officials said.

