CPS Energy warns customers of active scam demanding payment over the phone

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is warning its customers of an active scam in which a caller demands payment or threatens to shut off utility service.

The scam alert was shared on social media Saturday afternoon.

“We have been receiving reports today from customers saying that a CPS Energy rep is asking for payment or their service will be disconnected. This is a SCAM,” the post reads. “We’ll never call to demand payment or personal info from you.”

We have been receiving reports today from customers saying that a CPS Energy rep is asking for payment or their service... Posted by CPS Energy on Saturday, June 26, 2021

If you receive one of these scam calls, there are a few steps you should take, according to CPS:

Hang up!

Record the phone number the person is telling you to call back. Do not trust that the number is a CPS Energy phone number because it probably is not.

Report the phone numbers to our Customer Service at 210-353-2222 for residential and 210-353-3333 for commercial customers.

If you fall victim to this scam or another, CPS urges you to call local law enforcement. If you believe you’re in immediate danger, call 911.

You can learn more about potential scams and what to do to avoid falling victim to them by clicking here.

Ad

More on KSAT:

A look back: The COVID-19 scams we saw in 2020