Reward offered for info on person who threatened Dollar Store employee with knife

SAN ANTONIO – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a Dollar Store robbery last month.

According to Crime Stoppers, the robbery happened at 7:34 a.m. on May 9 at the Dollar General at 6110 W. Commerce St. on San Antonio’s West Side.

An unknown person walked into the store and left with unpaid merchandise.

When a store employee confronted the man, authorities said, he showed the employee a knife and fled the scene.

Authorities are trying to identify the person involved in the aggravated robbery.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

