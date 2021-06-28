Reward offered for info on person who threatened Dollar Store employee with knife

SAN ANTONIO – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a Dollar Store robbery last month.
According to Crime Stoppers, the robbery happened at 7:34 a.m. on May 9 at the Dollar General at 6110 W. Commerce St. on San Antonio’s West Side.
An unknown person walked into the store and left with unpaid merchandise.
When a store employee confronted the man, authorities said, he showed the employee a knife and fled the scene.
Authorities are trying to identify the person involved in the aggravated robbery.
Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.
