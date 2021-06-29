Have you seen this person? SAPD seeks arsonist who used Molotov cocktail to set vehicle on fire

SAPD seeking identification on this suspect who they say is responsible for arson at a automotive shop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help in identifying and locating anyone involved in an arson case at Islas Automotive on the city’s West Side.

The arson happened in the 1400 block of Culebra Road in the early morning of April 7, according to police.

Officers said a person used a Molotov cocktail to set a vehicle on fire that was parked outside the automotive shop. Arson investigators said they believe the shop owner was the target of the crime.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.