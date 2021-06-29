Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Have you seen this person? SAPD seeks arsonist who used Molotov cocktail to set vehicle on fire

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867

Emily Martin
, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: 
arson
,
Crime Stoppers
,
SAPD
SAPD seeking identification on this suspect who they say is responsible for arson at a automotive shop
SAPD seeking identification on this suspect who they say is responsible for arson at a automotive shop (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help in identifying and locating anyone involved in an arson case at Islas Automotive on the city’s West Side.

The arson happened in the 1400 block of Culebra Road in the early morning of April 7, according to police.

Officers said a person used a Molotov cocktail to set a vehicle on fire that was parked outside the automotive shop. Arson investigators said they believe the shop owner was the target of the crime.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: