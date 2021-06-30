Cloudy icon
76º

Local News

Pets in search of forever homes flown to East Coast with help from ACS

90 dogs, 45 cats were loaded onto a flight early Wednesday morning

Max Massey
, Reporter/Anchor

Steven Chavez
, Photojournalist

Tags: 
San Antonio
,
ACS
,
pet flight
Pets in search of forever homes flown to East Coast with help from ACS
Pets in search of forever homes flown to East Coast with help from ACS

SAN ANTONIO – More than 130 pets from Cedar Creek, Athens and Bexar County Texas are headed to the East Coast in search of their forever homes after they were put on a flight early Wednesday morning.

Roughly 90 dogs and 45 cats were loaded onto a plane beginning at 5:30 a.m. with the animals headed to 11 shelters in the states of Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Animal Care Services in San Antonio said securing the flight was a very detailed process and was done in collaboration with the Bissell Foundation.

“From getting pets approved by the receiving shelters to keeping the pets in a transport quarantine to ensuring the legally required wellness certificates, this is something that’s been in the making for more than a month,” ACS said.

The flight and transfer is a way to help find alternative placement for many of the pets at the shelter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: