Pets in search of forever homes flown to East Coast with help from ACS

SAN ANTONIO – More than 130 pets from Cedar Creek, Athens and Bexar County Texas are headed to the East Coast in search of their forever homes after they were put on a flight early Wednesday morning.

Roughly 90 dogs and 45 cats were loaded onto a plane beginning at 5:30 a.m. with the animals headed to 11 shelters in the states of Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Animal Care Services in San Antonio said securing the flight was a very detailed process and was done in collaboration with the Bissell Foundation.

“From getting pets approved by the receiving shelters to keeping the pets in a transport quarantine to ensuring the legally required wellness certificates, this is something that’s been in the making for more than a month,” ACS said.

The flight and transfer is a way to help find alternative placement for many of the pets at the shelter.

