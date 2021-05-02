Cat reunited with family after disappearing for three years, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a purr-fect family reunion!

Last week, San Antonio Animal Care Services took to Facebook to inquire about an injured cat found on a partner’s back patio.

The cat, named Cookie, already had a registered microchip and ACS was able to call the number registered to the chip and get in contact with Cookie’s original family.

Ready for a SWEET story? Cookie the cat is now reunited with her family! Last week we posted about Ms. K’s call for... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Sunday, May 2, 2021

As it turns out, Cookie had been missing for three years before ACS found her and was able to contact her family.

According to ACS, Cookie’s mom had made arrangements with a pet sitter to watch Cookie and another cat, but the two went missing.

Devastated, Cookie’s mom told ACS that she would think about her lost cats every day and eventually, Cookie’s sister was found, but Cookie was still out there somewhere.

As of last week, the family was finally reunited, complete with hugs and kisses! Happy paws, Cookie!