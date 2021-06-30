WATCH LIVE: Greg Abbott, Donald Trump visit Texas-Mexico border on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump will pay a visit to the border on Wednesday, roughly two weeks after the governor announced plans to pay for the construction of more border wall with taxpayer money.

The pair of GOP politicians will provide a media briefing around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday before a tour “of the unfinished border wall” at 12:30 p.m., according to a release from Abbott’s office. You can watch the event live in the video player at the top of this article as well as on KSAT.com/tv.

The press conference will be held at Weslaco Department of Public Safety Headquarters.

Abbott and Trump’s visit comes after a handful of other politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have made trips to the Texas-Mexico border in recent months.

