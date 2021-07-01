San Antonio Zoo welcomes baby blue duiker

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has an adorable new addition to its Big Cat Valley exhibit.

A baby blue duiker, named Viazi or otherwise known as “potato” in Swahili, arrived Monday morning, according to zoo officials.

Blue duikers are “a small species of forest-dwelling antelopes found in central, eastern and southern Africa,” according to the zoo.

Viazi is the fourth calf born to parents Stumpy and Kate. They previously had calves in 2014, 2015 and 2017, the zoo said in a release.

“We are excited to announce this addition to our zoo family,” said President & CEO San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow in a statement. “This has already been a fantastic year as we have welcomed many new births throughout the zoo, and this is just one more reason to celebrate. I am very proud of our Animal Care Specialists and veterinary teams for their hard work and dedication in securing a future for wildlife.”

Blue duikers can weigh up to 20 pounds once they become full-grown adults, and they’re known for diving into bush and brush undergrowth, according to zoo officials.

To learn more about blue duikers, or about the San Antonio Zoo, visit its website here.

