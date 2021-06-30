Meet Bruce, a San Antonio-area bull who is the second smallest in the world

STOCKDALE, Texas – Bruce the tiny bull is a sweet little bovine from Stockdale and his owners think he might be a world record holder.

Juan Diaz and his wife Denise recently contacted officials with Guinness World Records to see if Bruce beats the current record holder - a 26.6-inch bull named Humphrey who lives in Iowa.

“We are still pending an official measurement from Guinness to verify if he is the world’s smallest bull or even if he is second in the world,” Diaz told KSAT. “We know if he’s up for the world’s smallest bull then he must definitely be Texas’ smallest.”

Bruce, like Humphrey, is a miniature Zebu bull and is considered fully grown. The Diaz family estimates that his official height is somewhere between 26-27 inches.

According to the International Miniature Zebu Association, Zebu are one of the smallest species of cattle in the world and their height shouldn’t exceed 42 inches when measured behind their signature hump.

Bruce the bull. (KSAT 12)

Diaz told KSAT that Bruce was purchased at a swap meet almost two years ago and since then “lives the everyday normal life in our small town of Stockdale.”

Stockdale, for reference, is located in Wilson County and is about 35 miles east of downtown San Antonio.

“Our plan for Bruce is to eventually let him breed with other minis. We might sell his specimen to buyers wanting to start their own small farm of minis or people who want to breed bulls and have a pet just like our Bruce,” said Diaz. “Bruce definitely is the center of attention everywhere we go.”

