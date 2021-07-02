San Antonio dog owner shares tearful reunion with lab who went missing 10 years ago

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a new beginning for a San Antonio dog owner and his labrador after being reunited for the first time in 10 years.

Animal Care Services reconnected them Wednesday after Samson, the lab, went into their care last month, along with six other dogs.

“Samson went missing a decade ago and it broke his family’s hearts,” ACS said in a statement on social media. “They did everything they could to find him, but never did. Still, they never forgot him.”

Samson was in bad shape when he arrived at ACS, according to staff members. He was dirty, covered in fleas, but it wasn’t until the animal shelter found his microchip that his life took a turn for the better.

“I wonder if he will still remember me?” This is the thought that ran through Mr. C’s head as he waited to see Samson... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Samson’s microchip led ACS to track down his owner, Mr. C., who was shocked that Samson had been found.

“He was so anxious to see his dear Samson after so many years, but finally, it was time for the long-awaited reunion,” ACS said in a statement.

Ad

Mr. C arrived at the animal shelter and knelt down next to him, asking Samson if he remembered him.

Samson then gently walked up to him and sniffed his hand, according to ACS.

“We could tell Mr. C was holding back tears as he said, ‘They took the better years from us,’” ACS staff said.

It’s unknown what happened to Samson for all those years, but the animal shelter is encouraging other families with pets to utilize microchips, as it could save their lives.

“We can never stress enough how important it is to microchip your pets and microchip licensing is the law here in San Antonio,” the animal shelter said.

Congratulations to Mr. C and Samson on their reunion! Happy tails!

More on KSAT:

Woman looking to adopt dog ends up reuniting with one she’d lost two years earlier