‘Diarrhea and swimming’: CDC diarrhea graphic revs up Twitter users

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control wants to make sure it has your attention.

In a new public service announcement warning against diarrhea and swimming in public pools, the CDC gets both weird and funny. Less funny, however, is that diarrhea is one of the most common illnesses spread through recreational water.

In a tweet posted on the official CDC account, the tweet caption includes a link to its “Diarrhea and Swimming” page and is paired with a shocking GIF. It looks like a parody, but it’s not.

“Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea,” the official tweet reads. “One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy.”

Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy. #HealthySwimming https://t.co/3ogS3ZlQX6 pic.twitter.com/lbN6uvvufu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 1, 2021

The GIF shows a man and three children in a pool. One of the children is a girl sliding down a waterslide with diarrhea trailing behind her. It may put off a lot of people, but the message stands: Don’t let loose in the water, and stay home if you fear it may happen.

Ad

That’s not the only informational GIF the CDC has either. There’s also one specifically advising against peeing in the pool.

Au contraire:pic.twitter.com/rSu2XYBENr — Jay Wheezy, Prince of Petty 👑🐅 (@Jaywhy17) July 2, 2021

Twitter users had a ball with the tweet. From praising the graphic designer of the GIF to shaming the visual as unnecessary. Here are some users’ reactions:

♫When you're slipping down the slide and you feel something glide...♫ — Justin Parisi (@NFSDudeAbides) July 2, 2021

Can you hang a gif in a museum?



Asking for a government agency. https://t.co/f13vDMLYKa — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) July 2, 2021

“Hey honey, what did you do at work today?”



“Oh, I made a gif of a kid going down a water slide with diarrhea. You know, just a normal Wednesday.” https://t.co/PCmlk4zd2O — JohnWayne (@johnheasley9) July 2, 2021

"what work are you proudest of in your graphic design portfolio?"



"oh, easy answer" https://t.co/P7InhvYciu — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) July 2, 2021

Again, it's scary that this even needs to be said … https://t.co/44T0k6nTJR — Andreas Schilling (@aschilling) July 5, 2021

a CDC poop slide GIF is something I thought I'd never see but here we are https://t.co/5dNPNcW7HR — aero (@aero0_0) July 4, 2021

Are these informational CDC GIFs useful or just funny? Let us know in the comments.

RELATED