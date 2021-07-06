Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

‘Diarrhea and swimming’: CDC diarrhea graphic revs up Twitter users

Reminder: Don’t swim when you’re sick with diarrhea

Raven Jordan
, KSAT digital/social intern

CDC swimming PSA
CDC swimming PSA (CDC 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control wants to make sure it has your attention.

In a new public service announcement warning against diarrhea and swimming in public pools, the CDC gets both weird and funny. Less funny, however, is that diarrhea is one of the most common illnesses spread through recreational water.

In a tweet posted on the official CDC account, the tweet caption includes a link to its “Diarrhea and Swimming” page and is paired with a shocking GIF. It looks like a parody, but it’s not.

“Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea,” the official tweet reads. “One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy.”

The GIF shows a man and three children in a pool. One of the children is a girl sliding down a waterslide with diarrhea trailing behind her. It may put off a lot of people, but the message stands: Don’t let loose in the water, and stay home if you fear it may happen.

That’s not the only informational GIF the CDC has either. There’s also one specifically advising against peeing in the pool.

Twitter users had a ball with the tweet. From praising the graphic designer of the GIF to shaming the visual as unnecessary. Here are some users’ reactions:

Are these informational CDC GIFs useful or just funny? Let us know in the comments.

