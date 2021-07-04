CDC: Some Tyson chicken products recalled after Listeria outbreak in Texas, Delaware

TEXAS – Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling over 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully-cooked chicken after a Listeria outbreak in Texas and Delaware, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC issued the recall Saturday and said two people in Texas and one person in Delaware have contracted Listeria so far.

In a news release, Tyson said the chicken products affected were produced at a plant in Dexter, Missouri between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, and were distributed nationwide.

For the safety of consumers and their families, today we issued a voluntary recall for some fully cooked chicken products. It does not include chicken nuggets or fresh products. Please read our news release. https://t.co/CxdKNZWTK0 pic.twitter.com/BqW6Z6DP9P — Tyson Foods (@TysonFoods) July 4, 2021

Some of the affected products include frozen, fully-cooked chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections, and fully cooked pizza with chicken, according to the CDC.

Tyson said their fresh, frozen or raw chicken products and chicken nuggets are not affected by the recall.

Listeria can cause food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever as well as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches, the CDC said.

Ad

The CDC said people who are pregnant, 65 years or older and those with weakened immune systems are more at risk.

For the full list of products affected by the recall, you can click here.

More on KSAT:

H-E-B limits chicken wing purchases citing national supply problem

9 of the absolute best canned foods you should stock up on