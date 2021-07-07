San Antonio police officer suspended for social media posts about U.S. Capitol insurrection

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who has a history of publishing inappropriate social media posts was disciplined again by the department, according to suspension records recently obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Detective Rudy Guzman received a 20-day suspension in May for his social media activity on Jan. 20, according to suspension records obtained through open record laws.

That day, Guzman posted a photo of guards stationed at the U.S. Capitol “with a related caption about the inauguration,” according to the suspension document. The records do not specify what Guzman wrote in the caption.

“A citizen negatively responded to Detective Guzman’s Facebook post and Detective Guzman posted a derogatory comment in response,” according to the suspension documents.

The citizen then filed a complaint against Guzman, the records showed.

Guzman was previously suspended in November for his social media posts.

Internal investigators determined Guzman had posted “inappropriate” TikTok videos and memes.

He also posted two videos — one showing a protester standing in front of the military and another showing the Venezuelan military using a water cannon on a protester. He added offensive comments on both videos, according to suspension records.

