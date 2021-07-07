Woman stabbed multiple times in North Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed repeatedly inside her North Side apartment early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. at the Distinction Apartment Homes in the 11700 block of Parliament Street, not far from Patricia Street and West Avenue.

According to police, the woman was stabbed five times in the abdomen by someone she claimed she didn’t know.

Police said information about the attack is limited, since the victim couldn’t give officers much to go on. No suspect description was given.

The injured woman was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. Her name and age are not known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, police said.