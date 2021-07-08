H-E-B to host virtual hiring event to fill 100+ full-time production positions

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will host a virtual hiring event next week to fill more than 100 full-time positions for production roles at San Antonio manufacturing facilities, according to the retailer.

The virtual event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 12. H-E-B says job seekers will be able to speak to a store partner online.

Those unable to attend will still be able to apply for production positions on the retailer’s careers website. They will then be emailed a link to complete an on-demand video interview, according to H-E-B.

H-E-B says future store partners will be eligible for starting pay of $15.50 an hour with potential for overtime.

Candidates can sign up for the hiring event and apply at careers.heb.com.