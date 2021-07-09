Chicken wings ‘compromised’ by backflow of sewage cause failing health score for eatery near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant located near downtown failed a city health inspection in May after chicken wings in the process of being prepared were compromised by a backflow of sewage in a sink, San Antonio Metropolitan Health records show.

House of Pizza, located in the 2600 block of South Presa Street, received a score of 67 and was also cited for having stored utensils that were not clean to the sight or touch.

Additionally, the restaurant was written up for storing soap next to raw chicken wings.

House of Pizza’s owner did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.

An employee at the restaurant last week repeatedly said the establishment was closed, even though a KSAT news crew visited during its regular business hours, while a large “Open” sign was on in the window.

City health records show an inspector attempted to conduct a re-inspection on June 1, but the restaurant was closed.

The employee said the sink issues were fixed after the original inspection in May.

Adolfo’s Cafe

Adolfo’s Cafe, located in the 300 block of Fredericksburg Road, was issued a failing score of 63 and ordered to temporarily shut down last month after racking up a long list of health code violations.

Health records show its license was suspended on June 10 due to being an “imminent health hazard.”

The restaurant’s violations included having rodent droppings on top of a plate in a storage area and under kitchen equipment.

Grease was visibly dripping from an exhaust vent down the side of an exterior wall. That issue was still present when KSAT stopped by the closed restaurant last week.

The establishment also had visible holes in its ceiling with light exposure, records show.

A man at the restaurant told KSAT he was working on new construction inside.

He identified himself as the owner’s father and then called his son.

Owner Carlos Martinez told KSAT over the phone that recent heavy rains and the winter storm caused roofing issues.

“We are definitely getting it under control,” said Martinez.

He added that he hopes to have the restaurant up and running by this week.

Metro Health records show an inspector stopped by for a re-inspection on June 17 and June 28, but that both times the establishment was closed and a sign posted out front stated that it was being remodeled.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.