This weekend’s turtle hatchling release events at Padre Island National Seashore are canceled

PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas – Two public turtle hatchling releases, events that usually draw hundreds of visitors, have been canceled this weekend.

Padre Island National Seashore announced dates for the hatchling releases in early July, but an update from the PINS Facebook page notes that the July 10 and 11 releases have been canceled.

PINS officials did not say why the two release dates were canceled but it could have something to do with recent heavy rains in the area.

Public hatchling releases for the endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle are still scheduled for the following dates, weather permitting:

Ad

July 23

July 24

August 4

August 5

August 6

Public hatchling releases were on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but officials said they’re back on for 2021 with a few adjustments.

This year, all planned public releases will take place on a list of prescheduled dates but only if the number of COVID cases in Nueces, Kenedy and Kleberg counties are minimal or moderate, officials said.

During the hatchling releases, PINS officials release turtles that have hatched under the protection of the Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery at Padre Island National Seashore. PINS officials collect and incubate sea turtle eggs found along the coast.

The releases take place at the Malaquite Visitor Center at Padre Island National Seashore and attendees are required to pay the park entrance fees. The only exception for visitor fees will be August 4 which is a fee-free day thanks in part to a celebration of the Great American Outdoors Act.

Ad

PINS officials suggest arriving early for the releases which are scheduled for 6:45 a.m. An educational briefing will take place at 6:30 a.m. ahead of each release.

Vehicle passes are $10 for one day or $45 for an annual pass. Passes can be purchased in advance at the PAIS Entrance Station during business hours or online at www.Recreation.gov.

Public Hatchling Release Announcement We are sad to announce that the public hatchling releases scheduled for this... Posted by Padre Island NS Division of Sea Turtle Science & Recovery on Thursday, July 8, 2021

If you see a sea turtle, you’re encouraged to report it to PINS officials. Want more information on hatchling releases? Check out the National Park Service website for frequently asked questions.

Related: