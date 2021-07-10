Watch ‘Open Court: The Otis McKane and Genene Jones Cases’ special

SAN ANTONIO – Airing Saturday, July 10, a KSAT 12 Special “Open Court: The Otis McKane and Genene Jones Cases” details two gut-wrenching crime stories that have gripped South Texas.

Otis McKane, who goes on trial next week, starting July 12, is accused of fatally shooting SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi as he sat in his patrol car outside of Public Safety Headquarters in 2016.

McKane talked to KSAT 12 from inside his jail cell where he has maintained that he is innocent.

Meanwhile, the case of Genene Jones — a woman known as ‘the killer nurse’ — has concluded. But questions about why Jones killed infants in her care may haunt the victims’ families, prosecutors and those whose cases were never tried for years to come.

Ad

You can watch the special on-demand in the video player above after the program concludes on KSAT 12. Or watch on KSAT’s free streaming platform or YouTube channel.

Find daily coverage on KSAT.com of the McKane trial next week.

Get the biggest stories happening in South Texas courtrooms by signing up for KSAT’s free Open Court newsletter. Submit your email below.