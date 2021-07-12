2 men hospitalized in rollover crash on Highway 281, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Highway 281 early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound near Bitters Road.

According to police, two men in their 20s were traveling on Highway 281 when, for an unknown reason, they lost control of their on the north side of the overpass and came off the highway. That’s when, police said, they rolled their vehicle up a hill on the south side of a bridge.

The driver was unconscious but breathing when he was taken to University Hospital, police said. The passenger was also taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

SAPD did not say if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation into the rollover is ongoing, police said.