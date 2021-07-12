Man’s car stolen at gunpoint in parking lot of far West Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say two men are on the run after threatening a man with a gun and stealing his car at a far West Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the Westward Plaza Apartments in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from Highway 90 and West Military Drive after receiving word of a robbery.

According to police, the two men approached another man in the parking lot, threatened him with gun, and then stole his Dodge Avenger.

While the two men drove off in the stolen car they fired their gun three times but no one was hit or injured, police said. Two of the gunshots did strike some vehicles in the parking lot.

Police used their helicopter and tracked down the men in the stolen car not too far from the parking lot near Loop 1604 and Bandera Road, but the suspects sped off. SAPD said they lost sight of them and they have not yet been found.