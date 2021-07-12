Mostly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man’s car stolen at gunpoint in parking lot of far West Side apartment complex, police say

Incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. at Westward Plaza Apartments in 2500 block of Westward Drive

Sarah Acosta
, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea
, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
crime
,
West Side
,
San Antonio
Westward Drive shooting/robbery image.
Westward Drive shooting/robbery image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say two men are on the run after threatening a man with a gun and stealing his car at a far West Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the Westward Plaza Apartments in the 2500 block of Westward Drive, not far from Highway 90 and West Military Drive after receiving word of a robbery.

According to police, the two men approached another man in the parking lot, threatened him with gun, and then stole his Dodge Avenger.

While the two men drove off in the stolen car they fired their gun three times but no one was hit or injured, police said. Two of the gunshots did strike some vehicles in the parking lot.

Police used their helicopter and tracked down the men in the stolen car not too far from the parking lot near Loop 1604 and Bandera Road, but the suspects sped off. SAPD said they lost sight of them and they have not yet been found.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: