SAPD seeking information after two girls killed in North Side neighborhood

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Victims 24 -year-old Arbranique Johnson and 26-year-old Roniqua Simms (San Antonio Police Department)

San Antonio police need the public’s help with information leading to suspects responsible for killing two girls in a North Side neighborhood on May 29.

Police said 24-year-old Arbranique Johnson and 26-year-old Roniqua Simms were riding in a white Mazda with two other friends when a vehicle chased them into a neighborhood in the 3300 block of Fallen Lead Lane.

Several suspects in the vehicle fired shots at the Mazda and killed Johnson and Simms, according to police.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

