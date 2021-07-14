SAPD seeking information after two girls killed in North Side neighborhood

San Antonio police need the public’s help with information leading to suspects responsible for killing two girls in a North Side neighborhood on May 29.

Police said 24-year-old Arbranique Johnson and 26-year-old Roniqua Simms were riding in a white Mazda with two other friends when a vehicle chased them into a neighborhood in the 3300 block of Fallen Lead Lane.

Several suspects in the vehicle fired shots at the Mazda and killed Johnson and Simms, according to police.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

