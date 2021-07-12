SAPD investigating after man is found shot on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found shot on the city’s West Side late Sunday night.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the 2000 block of South San Jacinto Street, not far from South Brazos Street and Frio City Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim told officers he was simply walking when he was shot in the leg.

Investigators say no witnesses heard any gunshots in the area and that there were no calls about shots being fired, leading them to believe the man was dropped off in the area.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. He is listed in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. The investigation is ongoing, police said.