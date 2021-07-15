McCormick is calling all taco fanatics in its search for director of taco relations

MARYLAND – McCormick- yes, the spice and seasoning company- is looking for someone to take on the role of Director of Taco Relations.

This is the first position of the sort at the company, and the role comes with tasty perks as well. From developing taco recipes to posting taco taste tests and hauls on social media, the duties cover any and all things taco-related.

In other words, the ideal person will be the resident “taco-expert.” The role is more than eating tacos, it’s also about finding a way to connect with taco lovers and encourage them to use McCormick taco seasoning.

Applicants are expected to show their enthusiasm for tacos, which shouldn’t be hard for Texans. The submission requirements include describing the perfect taco toppings, listing taco experience and skill set along with submitting a video lasting no longer than two minutes, according to the job description.

The role is part-time and those interested must be 21 years or older. The deadline for applications is July 20. The application can be found here.

