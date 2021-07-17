San Antonio shoe artist wins design competition

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio shoe artist who participated in a design competition was announced as the winner on Friday.

KSAT first reported artist Rayburn Houston’s story two weeks ago on the Nightbeat when he joined the Surgeon Creators Academy competition.

Houston’s design is called “Black Manta Ray,” which is based on his love for DC Comics. He had different materials to work with, and he chose stingray leather, shark leather, red python, white buffalo and crocodile.

Houston was in disbelief but said he was grateful for the opportunity provided by the community.

“I was actually shocked because I didn’t think I would win. But, you know, thanks to the city and everybody else that voted,” he said.

The shows will go on sale for 72 hours, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Proceeds will go to charity.

