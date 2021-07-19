Get paid $5,000 to surf the internet for a week

An internet company is looking to fill a new position for a Chief Happiness Officer.

HighSpeedInteret.com is looking to upgrade someone’s internet connection and then have that person surf the web for one week and write about their experience with their upgraded connection.

For one week, the lucky CHO will surf the internet doing whatever it is they like to do online from gaming to social media to streaming, any internet activity applies.

The company will pay the CHO $5,000 for their time and will cover the expenses of their new equipment, in addition to footing the internet bill for an entire year - up to $1,600.

To apply, you must be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the U.S. No prior experience is required - you just need to have a device connected to your home WiFi.

You will have to take three speed tests before and after you upgrade your WiFi connection but other than that - you’re good to go.

Applications close at 6 p.m. on July 30 and the new CHO will be announced on August 2. You can submit your application here. If you’re chosen, you will have seven days after the announcement to accept or decline the job offer.

