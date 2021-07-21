Three people wrongly convicted after informant planted drugs, Bexar County DA says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Conviction Integrity Unit helped three people clear their names after an informant’s planted drugs led to their convictions, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

John Gabriel Cape, Louie Garcia and Rexina Linan-Juarez, were arrested in August 2017 after a confidential informant’s tip led to a raid of their home. All three were charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony.

Despite maintaining their innocence, the three accepted plea deals in 2018. Cape said he accepted the deal because it allowed his girlfriend Linan-Juarez, whose health was failing, to avoid prison time. Garcia accepted the plea deal so he wouldn’t receive a longer sentence, according to the news release.

Linan-Juarez was placed on deferred adjudication, while Cape was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Garcia was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

In 2020, prosecutors received information that the same confidential informant lied when he provided information in a separate case.

“The defendant in that new case provided proof that the confidential informant had planted the drugs – just as Linan-Juarez, Cape, and Garcia had claimed,” according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

After receiving this information, the office’s Conviction Integrity Unit requested attorneys represent the three in their appeal efforts.

Linan-Juarez died in hospice care days before her expected exoneration in November 2020, while Cape and Garcia were exonerated in July by the Court of Criminal Appeals.

“Whether it’s after arrest or after adjudication, when prosecutors learn of wrongdoing we have an obligation to right a wrong. If this informant had not planted drugs and led law enforcement to the scene, these three would not have been arrested,” said District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “I am proud of the work our prosecutors and the Conviction Integrity Unit did in the interest of justice.”

Gonzales will speak more about the exonerations in a Zoom press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday. It will be livestreamed in this article.