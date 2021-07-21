Uvalde Sonic shooting suspect arrested again for violating sex offender conditions, police say

UVALDE, Texas – The suspect in a shooting at a fast-food restaurant that left one woman injured has been arrested a second time, Uvalde police said Tuesday.

Uvalde police officers arrested Orlando Girela on Monday.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was initially arrested Saturday for a shooting at a Sonic in Uvalde and later bonded out of jail.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to University Hospital for treatment. The motive in the case is still unclear.

Through their investigation, police learned Girela is a registered sex offender, and he was taken into custody for violating his conditions.

“The arrest of this registered sex offender was due to evidence gathered from the shooting which indicated Girela was not in compliance. Girela was subsequently charged with parole violation sexual assault and aggravated assault family violence,” the Uvalde Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

KSAT will update this story with new information as it becomes available.