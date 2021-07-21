Cloudy icon
Have you seen this man? Police say he robbed someone at a North Side apartment complex

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAPD are searching for this suspect they say robbed a woman in a North Side apartment complex (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help to identify and locate a man who robbed a woman at a North Side apartment complex last week.

Police said the robbery happened at 9:55 a.m. on July 13 at The Place at Oak Hills Apartments in the 2300 block of NW Military Highway.

Police say a man went up to a woman in the apartment complex’s parking lot, pushed her to the ground and stole her personal property.

The man left the scene in his car, according to officers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

