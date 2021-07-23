6 arrested in east Bexar County drug bust, sheriff’s office says

Six people are in custody following a drug bust in east Bexar County earlier this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched a home Tuesday in the 1200 block of Delmar when they arrested Edward Medrano, 35, for being in possession of 373.3 grams of methamphetamine, according to officials.

As the investigation continued, several others were also arrested.

Joshua Hamilton, 30, was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Heather Freitag, 27, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Both arrests were in connection with the drug bust, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO AND DEA TAG UNIT DRUG BUST On July 20, 2021, members of the BCSO and DEA TAG Unit executed a search warrant in the... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 22, 2021

After additional surveillance of the area, investigators arrested Servando Yzaguirre after he was found to be in possession of 323.7 grams of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

The drug bust led deputies to search another residence in the 100 block of Seashell Place in west San Antonio.

It was during this search that deputies said they arrested Jose Ovalle, 66, who had an active warrant for a charge of possession of a controlled substance, and Francisco Menchaca, 45, who had 2 kilograms of meth and 138 grams of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

A firearm was also found inside of the residence, according to officials. The sheriff’s office said most of the suspects that were arrested are “documented gang members.”

The street value for the drugs is estimated at $145,890.

