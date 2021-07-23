Woman extracted from vehicle after rollover crash on far Northwest Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman in her 20s had to be extracted from her vehicle following a rollover crash in Northwest Bexar County, authorities said Friday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on FM 1560 near Braun Road, just outside Loop 1604.

According to a battalion chief with the Bexar County District 7 Fire Department, a woman in her 20s was was traveling southbound on FM 1560 when she went off the road 100 feet before Braun Road.

Authorities say the vehicle took out a utility pole just before rolling over.

The woman was extracted by firefighters and taken to University Hospital in stable condition. The woman’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is not currently known. No other vehicles appear to be involved, investigators said.