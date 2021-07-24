Clear icon
Construction will impact drivers on major San Antonio roadways this weekend

Drivers can expect slowdowns on I-35 and Loop 410

Samuel King, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The southbound main lanes on the lower levels of I-35 will be closed downtown Sunday night into Monday morning, as well as one left lane of the upper level.

Traffic must exit at Martin Street, as crews will be doing bridge repairs, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Work on Segment 1 of the major Loop 1604 North Expansion project continues, with more lane closures planned beginning Sunday night. These include single lane closures from Babcock Road to West Hausman Road and from Hausman to Bandera Road for barrier setting.

On Saturday, crews will be out on State Highway 211, west of Helotes, for road work. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures between Bandera Road and Culebra Road.

Loop 410 will also see more construction work this weekend. There will be full main lane closures between W. Military Drive and Marbach Road for bridge work overnight through Monday morning.

A complete list of lane closures and other project information can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.

