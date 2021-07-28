San Antonio area students speak with NASA astronauts at International Space Station

Students were able to speak with three NASA astronauts about things like the future of space travel and what it takes to become an astronaut.

SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to the Wex Foundation and Port San Antonio’s San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, several students who are part of the LCATS, a four year space-STEM learning curriculum were able to speak directly and ask questions live to NASA astronauts orbiting earth on the International Space Station.

Emmett Decker, an 11th grader at LEE High School, is very passionate about figuring out how humans can eventually live on other planetary bodies. So to have the opportunity to speak live with NASA astronauts, he was pretty excited.

“To be able to communicate to those people who made it possible at the International Space Station is so incredible,” Emmett said.

Students were able to speak with three NASA astronauts about things like the future of space travel and what it takes to become an astronaut.

“Since I was little I’ve loved to study black holes, stars galaxies, their evolution so I’m thinking my route is in astrophysics,” Siddhi Raut, a 10th grader at Reagan High School said.

Ad

Siddhi loves space. She says the opportunity to talk to her heroes is out of this world.

“I’m really inspired because they worked so hard just to get where they are today and I just want to know how they did it,” she said.

Siddhi was able to ask a question about the future of commercial space travel. The astronauts said the future is bright. She said she is hopeful she’ll make it to space one day.