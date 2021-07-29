Lights catcher wanted: Spend 3 weeks in Iceland chasing northern lights as part of new dream job

HELLA, Iceland – Want to live in a 5-star hotel rent-free for three weeks?

A new job for an aspiring photographer has opened up at Hotel Ranga in Hella, Iceland with the title - lights catcher.

The job requires a committed photographer to spend at least three weeks capturing the northern lights on photos and videos.

Hotel Ranga will retain unlimited license to mutually agreed upon images and video which the hotel will be able to use in promotions for its website.

The job doesn’t specify pay but room and board at the hotel will be included in addition to flights to and from Iceland.

Northern lights Hotel Rangá (Hotel Rangá)

Access to the hotel’s stargazing observatory and hot tubs will also be available to the lights catcher.

The photographer who snags the job will be required to travel to Hotel Ranga from mid-September to mid-October.

Applicants can apply here.

Ad

Related: