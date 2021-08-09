Man suffering mental health crisis taken into custody after hourslong standoff, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was suffering a mental health crisis Monday morning will face unlawful restraint charges after an hourslong standoff on San Antonio’s Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Steves Avenue near South New Braunfels Avenue around 7 a.m. after neighbors told dispatchers about the disturbance, according to public information officer Alisia Pruneda.

Neighbors also told police that a woman and a child were in the same home as the man and barricaded themselves in a room.

Police deployed their mental health unit, negotiations team and special operations team.

“We very patiently attempted to make communication and contact,” Pruneda said.

Eventually, around 10 a.m., officers forced their way into the home, breaking a window and extracting the woman and the child.

The man, who police said was uncompliant, was taken into custody after officers shot him with rubber bullets to bring him into custody, Pruneda said.

Ad

He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful restraint. Pruenda said the man also had an outstanding family violence warrant.

The woman and child were taken to the department’s special victims unit, while the man was not seriously injured in the arrest, Pruneda said.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.