Man in custody, ‘explosive weapon’ found after North Side house fire, San Antonio arson investigators say

Arrest made in house fire that sent one woman to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after a fire at his North Side home revealed a lab with explosives in it, according to San Antonio Fire Department arson investigators.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke at the home Monday, not far from Blanco Road and Churchill Estates Boulevard.

Investigators said after they had extinguished the fire located in the 14000 block of Sir Barton Street, they found a lab with suspicious items inside.

SAFD said they determined that the items were explosive in nature after further investiagtion.

Arson Investigators charged William J. Ackley with possession of an explosive weapon.

Ackley was hospitalized with minor smoke inhalation after the fire broke out.

Flames were extinguished within 10 minutes, Arrington said.

Ad

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may arise as the investigation continues.

Read also: