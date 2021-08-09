1 person hospitalized with smoke inhalation after North Side house fire

Firefighters investigate a blaze at a home in the 14000 block of Sir Barton St., not far from Blanco Road and Churchill Estates Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – A resident of a North Side home was hospitalized with minor smoke inhalation Monday morning after a fire broke out.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke at the home in the 14000 block of Sir Barton Street, not far from Blanco Road and Churchill Estates Boulevard.

Flames were extinguished within 10 minutes, Arrington said.

While investigating, fire crews found some suspicious items in the garage. A hazmat team and SAPD support units were called to investigate, but they later found the items were not involved in the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

