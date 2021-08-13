Man surrenders in hours-long downtown standoff after stabbing woman on bus, San Antonio police say

Man surrenders in hours-long downtown standoff after stabbing woman on bus traveling from Dallas, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A standoff has concluded after a 33-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman on a bus traveling from out of town barricaded himself for hours, prompting negotiators to step in, San Antonio police say.

Police said a Greyhound bus coming from Dallas stopped in downtown San Antonio in the 300 block of East Travis Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Two passengers got off the bus and found San Antonio Park Police officers at Travis Park and told them a man on the bus had a knife, police said.

SAPD said when the officers got on the bus, they saw a woman in her 30s had been stabbed. The officers then evacuated the passengers and got the victim to emergency medical services personnel for treatment while the man was still aboard the bus.

The officers tried to de-escalate the situation. However, police said they got off the bus and waited for hostage negotiators to arrive when their attempts were unsuccessful while the man was still on the bus.

Police used beanbag rounds to attempt to get the suspect to drop his knife as he held it against his neck, officials say.

Negotiators tried for hours to get the man to give up. They used messages in Spanish and English to try to convince the man for about two-and-a-half hours, police said.

The stabbing suspect eventually gave up and was taken into custody after officers used a crowbar-like tool to smash the bus’s windows to see into it and assess his medical condition since officers had used the beanbag rounds, SAPD said.

Police say an argument led to the stabbing on the bus, according to witnesses. However, they were interviewing the 30 passengers on the bus to get more information.

The stabbing victim was stable and taken to University Hospital for treatment. The suspect was treated at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

KSAT will update this story as new information becomes available.