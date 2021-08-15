Bexar County has fourth-highest COVID-19 case count in the state, health data shows

BEXAR COUNTY – New data released from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that Bexar County has the fourth-highest COVID-19 case count in the state.

With the delta variant continuing to surge, health officials on Saturday reported over 21,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide.

The health department also reported 9,005 COVID-19 cases and 1,093 probable cases in Bexar County since its last update on Aug. 7.

#COVID19TX data disclaimer: Texas is reporting a high number of cases statewide today, 21,896 new cases. 9,005 are from Bexar County, the first update since 8/7.



In total, Texas is reporting over 2.8 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. And, with delta variant infections continuing to spread at a rapid pace, that number is expected to increase.

The Texas county with the most COVID-19 infections as of yet is Harris County, with 450,173 cases to date.

Dallas County has 282,742 active cases, Tarrant County has 236,638 cases, and El Paso County has 139,730 cases.

In Bexar County, the delta variant accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases, as the county’s positivity rate skyrocketed to 21.4% this week. That’s up from the start of July, when the rate resided at 5.8%.

The other main cause of concern is the significant rise in hospitalizations from delta variant COVID-19 infections, with roughly 90% of those hospitalized being unvaccinated. On Thursday, city leaders also reported San Antonio was without EMS transports for 26 minutes amid a surge of 911 calls for COVID-19 and other emergencies.

We’ve reached out to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District on the state’s newly-released COVID-19 numbers but have not yet heard back.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

