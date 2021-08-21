Emu on the loose! Big bird eludes capture in small Texas town near Houston

An emu was running loose in a small Texas town, just northeast of Houston earlier this week.

ROMAN FOREST, Texas – An emu had quite the adventure this week after running loose and eluding capture in a small Texas town, just northeast of Houston.

According to Roman Forest Police Department, the big bird was “running at large in the city” on Thursday after it escaped the woods before officers could locate him.

“Officers have been looking for this insurance salesman soliciting without a permit around the city today. If seen, let us know,” RFPD said in a social media post.

It’s unclear where this bird came from or who it belongs to. But, residents were urged to drive carefully in town and notify police if the emu was spotted.

The incident spawned quite the conversation on social media with area residents. Some poked fun at the bird, and others confirmed they saw it on their property.

“That bird is at liberty, liberty, liberty!” one user joked.

“Let’s check off the Emu square on the Houston area animal bingo card,” another user said.

Another user said the bird was spotted roaming around her mother’s garage but wasn’t causing any problems.

“Caught Mr.Nosey roaming around in my mom’s garage today, lol! Hopefully, he wasn’t hurt by anyone. Scared the h*** out of me at first but then noticed he was just roaming around minding his own business enjoying the fresh air.”

It’s unknown if the emu has been captured at this time by police. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

