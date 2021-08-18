Scuba diver finds ‘real life’ Spongebob and Patrick hanging out in the ocean

They may not live in a pineapple, but they’re certainly hanging out under the sea.

A scientist from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was scuba diving off the New England coast when he came across two species that looked a little familiar to those who grew up watching Nickelodeon.

A yellow sponge and a pink starfish were just hanging out together, and the scientist, Dr. Christopher Mah, realized that he just stumbled across a “real life” Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Star.

Granted, this sponge is more of a blob than a square, but seriously, what are the chances that two of the most iconic underwater cartoon characters just happened to be next to each other in the actual ocean?

Mah tweeted, “I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Spongebob and Patrick!”

Mah’s tweet, of course, went viral, with many people wondering: Where was Gary the pet snail or Spongebob and Patrick’s not-so-friendly neighbor, Squidward?

You can watch the adorable video above. Credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration via Storyful.