Whataburger arriving at San Antonio International Airport in 2022, finally

SAN ANTONIO – A Whataburger will finally land at the San Antonio International Airport in early 2022.

Airport and Whataburger officials announced the new location during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

The burger spot will open up in the food court of Terminal A, and will include custom wall art that pays tribute to local landmarks.

Ed Nelson, the CEO and president of Whataburger, said adding a location to its hometown airport is “a great way to serve fans and introduce our freshness and big flavors to visitors.”

The burger chain’s headquarters have been based in the Alamo City since 2009.

Jesus Saenz, the director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System, said “we listened to what our customers wanted and they asked for the famous orange and white stripes of Whataburger.”

Whataburger will hire more than 50 people for the new location.

