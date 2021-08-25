West Side fire leaves family of 11 without a home

San Antonio – A West Side family is staying optimistic after their house was nearly destroyed in a fire Tuesday evening.

Alan Morrison tried to keep his head high as he watched his West Side home burn Tuesday evening. San Antonio firefighters rushed to save the home on the corner of Glider Ave and Gunsmoke Drive from the fast-moving flames and smoke.

“I got a text and then a call from my wife saying she needed me at home. The house was on fire,” Morrison said.

The feeling of watching his home of 20 years burn was hard to put into words.

“I can’t say that I’ve ever had a feeling like it before. Wow. You know, I just -- I don’t know how to describe it,” he said.

The family made it out of the home without injuries, but some family pets didn’t.

Morrison says he didn’t have insurance. He lived at the home with his three children and six grandchildren. He’s putting his faith in a higher power on what happens next.

“The good Lord had our back, you know? We’ll figure it out. You know, He’s in control. It’s His plan,” Morrison said.

San Antonio fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.