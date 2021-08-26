Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Woman killed when car rolls over near I-10, Vance Jackson

Police still investigating cause of crash

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: traffic, crash, San Antonio, Northwest Side
Image of fatal rollover vehicle crash on access road of I-10.
Image of fatal rollover vehicle crash on access road of I-10. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating the cause of a rollover crash early Thursday morning that left a woman dead on the city’s Northwest side.

Police say that woman was driving along the eastbound Interstate 10 access road between Vance Jackson and West Avenue when she lost control of the car around 12:30 a.m.

It then rolled over, landing on a grassy hill alongside the highway.

Paramedics who were called to the crash site tried to save the woman, but were not able to do so.

She died at the scene.

Police say the woman was in her 40s although they did not release her name right away.

It does not appear there were any other vehicles involved in the crash.

