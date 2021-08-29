Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Medical Examiner IDs woman killed in rollover crash on Northwest Side

No other vehicles were involved in the collision

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: traffic, crash, San Antonio, Northwest Side
Woman killed when car rolls over near I-10, Vance Jackson
Woman killed when car rolls over near I-10, Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a woman killed in a rollover crash on the Northwest Side earlier this week.

Carolyn Hazel Clarke, 54, died from injuries she sustained in the crash, which happened early Thursday morning along the eastbound Interstate 10 access road, between Vance Jackson and West Avenue.

Police said Clarke lost control of her 1999 Ford Mustang convertible and it rolled over, landing on a grassy hill along the highway.

Paramedics tried to save Clarke, but their efforts were unsuccessful. She died at the scene.

Authorities said she was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

