Floresville ISD superintendent addresses rise in COVID-19 cases on campus

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in school campuses among staff and children, the Floresville Independent School District is extending the Labor Day weekend and will be closed from Sept. 3-7.

As of Wednesday, the district reported 262 active cases among students and staff.

Floresville ISD Superintendent Jason Gilstrap said all buses and campuses will be deep cleaned and teachers will have some time to build on virtual assignments during the closure.

“We wanted to make sure our families and our students had an opportunity to get over an illness, if they have it, or exhibit symptoms, and so potentially limit that exposure while we’re on campus,” Gilstrap said.

Gilstrap said the district currently only offers rapid testing for staff, but are exploring options for students.

“If you’re sick, if you have symptoms, please stay home, call us, and we’re going to still try to engage those students and those staff members,” Gilstrap said.

The district said some of the safety protocols already in place include daily cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms and district facilities. Hand sanitizer is available throughout schools and visitors are limited.

The district currently has no mask mandate in place.

“If we take precautions, wash our hands, sanitizing, wearing our masks, I think that would help a lot,” said Valerie Alexander, a Floresville ISD parent.

Alexander has concerns if campuses were to close for longer periods of time.

“For my children, they learn better with hands-on. Doing things virtually, they don’t really understand,” Alexander said.

Alexander has two kids who attend Floresville South Elementary School, where there’s 56 active cases of COVID-19.

“I think with this shut down, with the deep cleaning that they are planning on doing, I think it would help,” Alexander said.

Gilstrap said extracurricular activities, including football games, have not been canceled.

“We will be able to take multiple buses, plenty of buses to be able to spread those kids out. And once again, that activity is an outdoor event, so that we can continue to do that,” Gilstrap said.

