Sabinal ISD to close secondary campus amid rise in COVID-19 cases, quarantined staff

SABINAL, Texas – A rise in COVID-19 cases and a large number of quarantined staff in the Sabinal Independent School District has caused one of their campuses to close beginning Tuesday.

In a letter sent out by High School Principal Steve Alvarado, the Sabinal Secondary campus, which includes the junior high and high school, will be closed for in-person classes until Friday.

During that time, students will participate through synchronous virtual learning. Students are asked to log on during their designated school start time on Tuesday, according to Alvarado.

The district is asking all students at the secondary campus to remain at home during the closure.

The secondary campus will to return to normal operations on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Sabinal Elementary campus will continue to remain open this week, Alvarado said.

You can read the full letter from Principal Alvarado below.