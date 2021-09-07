Intruders shoot woman in her East Side apartment while young son is present, police say

Image of shooting at apartment complex in 1500 block of Upland Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman who answered a knock on her door in the middle of the night is being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound.

Officers responding to a call for help after 4 a.m. Tuesday found the woman and her young son inside their apartment in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

She told police she heard a knock and when she opened her door, two or three women barged into her home.

The woman, who is in her 20s, says one of the intruders then shot her in her stomach.

Police say she was alert and talking as she was loaded into an ambulance.

They say her son was inside the home when the shooting happened, but it wasn’t clear if he actually witnessed it.

Officers took custody of the child while waiting for workers with Child Protective Services to arrive.

The apartment complex has been the site of previous trouble.

Police say they were called to that same location for some sort of disturbance late Monday night.

However, they were not sure if that earlier incident had anything to do with the overnight shooting.

In July, police found a different woman suffering from stab wounds inside her blood-soaked apartment at the same complex.

An officer on patrol made the discovery after first noticing that woman’s children wandering the streets alone.

The children ended up leading the officer back to the apartment where he found their mother in a bathtub.

It was unclear at the time how she suffered the stab wounds, and police have not given any further updates on that story.