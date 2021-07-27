Children lead SAPD officers to injured mother, gruesome scene at East Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three children led authorities to their injured mother and a gruesome scene after a San Antonio police officer spotted them walking down a street.

An SAPD sergeant told KSAT that officers found the woman in an apartment before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Upland Road, near East Houston Street.

The sergeant said officers found blood in every room, and the woman was located in a bathtub.

Based on the amount of blood in the home, officers initially expected to find someone dead.

Instead, the woman was able to talk to officers, although she did not tell them much about what happened, police said.

She was rushed to a hospital with puncture wounds in her belly and shins, police said. Investigators expect her to survive.

The children, ages 4, 5 and 8, were found wandering along Houston Street. The officer says the oldest child told them they were on their way to their father’s home because their mother “was dead.”

Ad

They are now with relatives.

Police said it is unclear if the woman’s wounds were self-inflicted or if someone else stabbed her, presumably with some sort of long, sharp object.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: