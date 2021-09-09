Clear icon
Local News

CPS Energy crews accidentally unearth possible caskets while digging on Northwest side

CPS Energy still trying to determine what the objects are

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Objects unearthed on San Antonio's Northwest side by CPS Energy crews. (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – Crews working for CPS Energy unearthed what could be caskets while digging on the Northwest Side Wednesday night.

CPS Energy construction crews were digging to put cables underground when they made the discovery near Prue Road and Casina Spring.

San Antonio police said they’re not sure what the objects are and are currently treating them as debris on the side of the road until CPS Energy figures out what they are.

KSAT reached out to CPS Energy for comment and a spokesperson for the utility said they are still working on getting more information.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

