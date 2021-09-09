CPS Energy crews accidentally unearth possible caskets while digging on Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO – Crews working for CPS Energy unearthed what could be caskets while digging on the Northwest Side Wednesday night.

CPS Energy construction crews were digging to put cables underground when they made the discovery near Prue Road and Casina Spring.

San Antonio police said they’re not sure what the objects are and are currently treating them as debris on the side of the road until CPS Energy figures out what they are.

KSAT reached out to CPS Energy for comment and a spokesperson for the utility said they are still working on getting more information.