5 men arrested in online child sex sting in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – Five men were arrested and charged in connection with an online child sex sting conducted by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

According to a news release, the suspects were arrested after talking online with officers who they thought were underage males and females and tried to arrange meetings with them.

The operation was conducted over several days and ended Wednesday with the arrests of the following individuals:

Joseph James Valles, 52, of Kerrville, is charged with prostitution (Person Under 18). He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Valles has a prior conviction for capital murder.

Adrian Steven Rodriguez, 31, of Kerrville, is charged with online solicitation of a minor/sexual contact. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Cody Garrett Bowen, 22, of Kerrville, is charged with online solicitation of a minor/sexual contact. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Cesar Alvarez, 48, of San Antonio, is charged with online solicitation of prostitution. He is being held without bond.

Jorge Pichardo, 42, of San Antonio, is charged with online solicitation of a minor/sexual contact and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.

Additional charges may be added as this investigation continues.

”This operation represents a new era in confronting those who victimize children in our area,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. “This multi-agency effort produced multiple arrests of people trying to meet underage victims. Using digital, in-person, and online methods, we have prevented immediate and ongoing threats. Operations of this kind combat human trafficking, child sex crime, among other criminal activity.”

